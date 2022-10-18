SUMNER COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — After already serving almost a decade of a life sentence, a Sumner County Judge has granted a new trial for the woman convicted of killing her newborn twins.

According to testimony at trial, Lindsey Lowe hid her pregnancy and killed her newborn twins hours after giving birth to them on a toilet. It happened at her parent’s home in Sumner County in September of 2011. She was arrested two months later.

A trial against her was held a year and a half later. And after nine days, a jury returned a guilty verdict.

Lowe’s new attorney argued she had poor legal representation at her first trial, and that at least one juror was biased against her.

Tuesday, Sumner County Criminal Court Judge Dee David Gay ruled in her favor granting her a new trial.

According to court documents obtained by News 2, Lowe will be released on her own recognizance and will be supervised by community corrections and must stay with her parents until a bond hearing.

Lowe has already served nine years of a 56 year sentence.

Meanwhile, Judge Gay recused himself from further participating in any involvement in the case. According to the court document, the presiding judge over Sumner County, Chancellor Louis Oliver, will be assigning a new judge to the case.