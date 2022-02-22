WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — A Hickman County woman accused of selling drugs that killed a Williamson County man has been charged with second-degree murder.

The investigation took more than half a year and culminated on February 18th in Bon Aqua. Williamson County narcotics agents assisted by Hickman County deputies went to the home of Andrea Fann.

Bodycam footage showed the takedown as the 38-year-old exited her house, seemingly perplexed.

Narcotics agents told News 2 Fann sold Robert McCord drugs on July 12, 2021.

The 46-year-old thought he was snorting heroin, but agents said the drugs tested positive for fentanyl.

A narcotics agent who worked the case told News 2, “He is not the only victim. There is a girlfriend. According to her, they planned to get married. And there is a mother and father who lost a son.”

Drug agents told News 2 these cases are labor-intensive which is why it took close to seven months from death to arrest. The cases require interviews and search warrants and going through cell phone records.

“It’s labor-intensive and takes a really long time,” the drug agent said.

And as is often the case, the last text McCord made before he died was to his alleged drug dealer, Fann.

Agents said McCord texted “How long?” Ninety minutes later agents said Fann replied “I don’t think I was suppose to give you that second one.”

“And by then he was dead,” the agent said solemnly.

Even though narcotics agents said it took more than half a year to put this case together, charging Fann with second-degree murder makes all the hard work worth it.

“It is more of a satisfaction, to go back to that family, and make them understand that we as narcotics agents did our due diligence to give them a chance at some satisfaction.”

Fann’s bond was set at $50,000. Agents said she bonded out of jail and was back home before the agent was done with his paperwork.

Fann is scheduled to be back in court on March 4th.