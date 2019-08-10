Woman charged with child neglect after crashing into tree

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A woman who crashed into a tree Friday morning is charged with child neglect because two of the three children in the truck were not properly restrained, according to Metro police.

Meagan Gutierrez, 34, is charged with child neglect and driving with a revoked license.

According to an arrest affidavit, a witness saw Gutierrez driving down Massman Drive before 9 a.m. Friday, run into a curb, then eventually sideswipe a utility pole before crashing into a tree.

There were three children in the truck, all younger than the age of three, including a three month old. Metro police say two of the children and Gutierrez were taken to the hospital.

Officers say there was only one child seat in the truck.

Metro police interviewed Gutierrez in the hospital and said she told officers the children’s parents did not leave car seats for them. “Therefore, defendant only used the seat belt from the backseat of the pickup truck to strap two of the three children,” according to the arrest affidavit.

It’s unclear how badly the children were hurt or what Gutierrez’s relationship is to them.