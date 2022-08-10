NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A woman faces charges after police determined she tampered with evidence after a man was seriously wounded in a shooting in Hermitage in July.

On July 23, officers were dispatched to the area of Terry Lane and Morton Street in response to a call for service.

Officers discovered a man with gunshot wounds to his head and arm. An affidavit states the victim was transported to Vanderbilt University Medical Center to be treated for life-threatening injuries.

Mawa Toure (Courtesy: Metro Nashville Police Department)

Court documents show investigators then observed the bloody pants of the victim inside Mawa Toure’s, 29, vehicle.

According to Metro police, Toure was then arrested on an unrelated incident. Prior to being booked, Toure admitted to police that she had a Taurus 9mm pistol in her home.

Before investigators could recover the firearm from the residence, police said Toure reportedly told her mother to remove it from her home saying “she was worried investigators would find it.”

The firearm was eventually turned in to Metro police by the mother. Investigators said the firearm contained one spent casing, showing that the firearm had been fired and a malfunction occurred.

Due to the bloody pants being found in Toure’s vehicle, and her instructing her mother to remove the pistol from her home, police said it’s probable she “knowingly and intentionally fired the weapon at the victim.”

Toure now faces attempted criminal homicide charges.