MADISON, Tenn. (WKRN) – A woman faces multiple counts of attempted criminal homicide charges after police say she fired several shots toward a vehicle at a gas station in Madison.

On Nov. 10, officers were dispatched to the Tiger Market in the 800 block of Gallatin Pike South just before noon to respond to a shooting call.

Once on scene, officers located one woman who had been shot and was suffering from a gunshot wound to her right thigh.

An affidavit states that the victim told officers that she, her daughter and her juvenile son had just left a court hearing regarding a homicide involving her family and Nakeeta Hunter’s family.

Nakeeta Hunter (Source: MNPD)

The victim told officers after the hearing, she drove to the gas station to get fuel and that’s when Hunter, 44, and another woman driving the vehicle, pulled up behind her at the gas pump.

Court records show that the driver got out of her car and approached the victim’s vehicle and stated “What’s up?” as if she wanted to fight. The affidavit states the victim then exited her vehicle with pepper spray.

That’s when Hunter exited the passenger side of the vehicle with a handgun and began firing toward the victim and her family, who were inside the car, according to an affidavit.

Officers say bullet holes went through the victim’s back windshield, brake light and flattened both of the passenger side tires. According to Metro police, nine shell casings were found at the scene.

An affidavit states the gas station was also struck multiple times by the gunfire and damage is estimated to be over $1,000. Officials say the gas station was open at the time which placed the public in danger of being killed or seriously injured.

Hunter was taken into custody and charged with three counts of attempted homicide, reckless endangerment with a deadly weapon and vandalism.