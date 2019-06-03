Woman charged in topless North Nashville brawl

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A crowd of approximately 20 people gathered over the weekend at a North Nashville housing complex to watch a topless woman fight, a Metro police report states.

Janenique Waters, 27, was charged Sunday night with public indecency and disorderly conduct.

Metro police responded earlier in the evening to a fight involving two women at Cheatham Place Homes on Ninth Avenue North near Delta Avenue.

When officers arrived, an arrest affidavit states they observed Waters with no shirt or bra on, “exposing both unclothed breasts to the crowd that had gathered.”

Waters was arrested and transported to the Metro jail. Her bond was set at $1,000.