WILSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – A Gordonsville woman has been indicted following an investigation into stolen money from an estate she oversaw.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation says in June 2019, agents opened an investigation into the theft at the request of the office of the 15th District Attorney General. Over the course of the investigation, agents determined 56-year-old Lois Vance misdirected more than $250,000 from the estate for her own benefit.

On July 11, the Wilson County Grand Jury returned an indictment charging Vance with one count of theft. On Tuesday, TBI agents arrested Vance and booked her into the Wilson County Jail.

She was later released after posting $25,000 bond.