Teen charged with attempted murder of uncle near South Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — An 18-year-old woman who claimed she shot her 50-year-old uncle in self-defense Wednesday afternoon at a home near South Nashville has been charged with attempted criminal homicide, Metro police say.

Officers responded around 4:15 p.m. to a reported domestic shooting on Glenpark Drive near Briley Parkway.

When police arrived, they spoke with witnesses who said there was an argument inside the home involving at least four people. During that argument, a witness stated Nyah Layhew, 18, grabbed a handgun from her uncle’s waistband and shot him in the chest.

He was transported to Vanderbilt University Medical Center with critical injuries, police said.

Detectives interviewed Layhew and said she claimed she saw her uncle drop the gun, so she picked it up and shot him in self-defense.

Layhew was arrested and booked into the Metro jail Wednesday night on a charge of attempted criminal homicide. Her bond was set at $250,000.

