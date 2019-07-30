Woman charged after man shot in front of grandchildren inside Columbia home

COLUMBIA, Tenn. (WKRN) – A Columbia grandfather is home from the hospital Tuesday after being shot in the abdomen in his own home.

The man was injured in front of his three grandchildren.

According to Columbia police, Pamela Jo Delk is accused of firing the shot from within her home. News 2 has learned the gun was a 38 revolver.

Police have declined to say what prompted the incident that happened around 10 a.m. Sunday.

According to investigators, at least one bullet fired from within Delk’s apartment traveled through the adjoining wall of the next residence.

The bullet reportedly struck the 58-year-old man in the abdomen.

According to arriving responders, the man was upstairs in his recliner when it happened.

A police report indicated he was surrounded by three of his grandchildren, who all witnessed the shooting.

Police spoke to the victim’s oldest grandchild. She said she heard a pop and then saw white smoke, noting her grandfather was hurt.

Police investigating the crime scene found drywall residue on the victim’s chair but were unable to locate the bullet.

The victim was flown to Vanderbilt University Medical Center for his wound. He has since been treated and released.

News 2 went to Delk’s home for comment, but no one answered the door.

She is charged with aggravated assault and five counts of reckless endangerment.

A check of Delk’s TBI criminal history showed only a DUI in 2007.

The investigation is continuing, according to police.