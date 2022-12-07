WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — A woman is facing an assault charge in connection with an incident from last week involving an elected official in Williamson County.

According to an affidavit, Fairview’s interim city manager, Tom Daugherty, stepped out of his office during a meeting at City Hall on Wednesday, Nov. 30, and noticed a cellphone sitting on a counter.

The phone reportedly belonged to Brandy Johnson, the suspended city recorder, who was not supposed to be at the meeting.

Court documents said Daugherty realized the phone was in recording mode, so he notified police.

Johnson accused Fairview Mayor Lisa DeWilde Anderson of taking her phone, which Anderson denied, the affidavit said. At this point, Johnson became angry and reportedly lunged toward the mayor.

According to court documents, Johnson is charged with assault, which is a Class A misdemeanor.