NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A 30-year-old woman is behind bars after she allegedly crashed into an apartment building in Hermitage following an argument with her boyfriend.

Metro police said the incident unfolded just after midnight at the Burning Tree Apartments on Sunday, Aug. 13. Authorities received calls of service to the complex and saw a large crowd of people outside upon their arrival.

An arrest report states officers observed a vehicle had crashed into the air conditioning units, which are located outside of one the apartments. Witnesses advised officers the driver of the vehicle lived in one of the apartment units.

Upon further investigation, Metro police determined that 30-year-old Mawa Toure was the driving the vehicle during the crash.

According to Metro police, Toure got into an altercation with her boyfriend over relationship issues. During the alleged altercation, Toure attempted to get into a vehicle and drive away. An arrest report states her boyfriend reached into the vehicle in an attempt to remove the keys from the ignition due to her intoxication levels.

That’s when Toure put the car into drive and stepped on the gas, which caused the car to run into the AC units. Authorities reported the airbags deployed in the crash.

An arrest affidavit states a witness tried to help Toure, but Toure began attacking her. The witness sustained multiple scratches and a bite mark to her forearm during the physical altercation.

Witnesses told officers Toure was acting irrationally and appeared intoxicated. At the scene, officers observed Toure to have glassy eyes and could smell an alcoholic beverage coming from her breath.

Toure was taken into custody and charged with felony reckless aggravated assault, assault with bodily injury and DUI.

She remains in Metro Jail on a $14,000 bond.