MADISON, Tenn. (WKRN) — A 31-year-old woman accused of cashing thousands of dollars worth of forged checks was taken into custody in Madison Thursday afternoon.

According to a warrant, on March 3, officers were called to Advanced Financial located at 215 South Gallatin Pike after Ginger Sims attempted to cash a check for $16,000 from Empire Insurance.

Police said an Advanced Financial employee told them the day prior, on March 2, Sims cashed two checks from Empire Insurance – one check for $14,990 and another for $10,799.04 – totaling $25,789.04. Authorities said she used another person’s Texas driver’s license as proof of identification at the time.

After both checks were cashed, officials said the employee then checked with Empire Insurance and learned the company did not issue checks to Sims, or the other person whose ID she had used just one day before.

Sims was charged with two counts of theft and one count of forgery.