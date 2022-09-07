NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A woman celebrating her 35th wedding anniversary with a fishing excursion on J. Percy Priest Lake last weekend pulled in a lucky catch of her own.

Beverly Shaw and her husband went out on the lake Sunday with Eric Dickens of Brian Carper Guide Service. She caught a certified three-pound white crappie, a record catch for Percy Priest.

(Courtesy: Eric Dickens)

(Courtesy: Eric Dickens)

(Courtesy: Eric Dickens)

(Courtesy: Eric Dickens)

(Courtesy: Eric Dickens)

(Courtesy: Eric Dickens)

The crappie measured 17 inches long.

Congrats to the happy couple and much continued success to the fishermen who helped with the record catch.