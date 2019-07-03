Woman bitten by snake outside of Cheatham County home

CHEATHAM COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — A Cheatham County woman was transported to a Nashville hospital Tuesday night to be treated for a snake bite.

According to Cheatham County Emergency Medical Service, a woman at a home on James Road reported just before midnight that she was walking in her yard in flips flops when a snake bit her on her foot.

First responders determined she had two puncture wounds to her right foot and transported her to Vanderbilt University Medical Center for treatment of an injury that was not believed to be life-threatening.

The snake was no longer at the scene when crews arrived, so they are not sure what type was involved.

