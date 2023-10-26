CHEATHAM COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – A Cheatham County woman was charged with two counts of attempted first degree murder and aggravated arson after she allegedly tried to stab a woman with a shard of glass and set part of her porch on fire.

This all began late Wednesday night when a woman, now identified as 48-year-old Susan Binkley High, went to a home on Pleasant Valley Road.

According to Cheatham County deputies, High broke a window and then allegedly grabbed a large piece of broken glass and tried to stab a 19-year-old woman on the other side of the window through the blinds.

Thankfully, the woman was not injured. She said she knew High and told investigators she identified High on the porch.

“She tried to stab me, dude,” the woman said on body camera footage.

According to an arrest affidavit, another resident of the house, identified as a 47-year-old woman also familiar with High, screamed that she was calling the police.

High reportedly left, but not before authorities said she set a porch swing and parts of the porch on fire. Thankfully that fire was extinguished and caused only minor damage.

“Find her!” the other woman yelled at investigators after witnessing her porch set on fire.

The investigators went to Susan High’s home on Bucksnort Drive. When deputies arrived, they saw High on the front porch.

Deputies reported that’s when she ran into her home. After deputies knocked on the door, High answered and initially said she had been sleeping and was wondering why the deputies were at her home.

High was taken into custody without incident. Once loaded into the squad car on her way to jail, the attempted murder suspect unexpectedly laughed out loud in the back seat of the cruiser. She also even smiled in her mugshot.

According to the arrest affidavit, one of High’s neighbors told deputies the following story.

“He came outside and advised that earlier in the evening, at approximately 8:30, Ms. High came to his residence and was beating on the door. He sated that she was asking for a cigarette. The man states that prior to her leaving his residence, Ms. High stated that she was going to her ex-boyfriend’s house to kill his girlfriend and burn the house down. “

High was arrested and taken to jail. She has been charged with two counts of attempted first degree murder, two counts of aggravated burglary, aggravated arson, aggravated assault, and vandalism.

High is being held on a $155,000 bond.