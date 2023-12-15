GRUNDY COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — A months-long investigation into a house fire that killed a dog led to the indictment and arrest of a Grundy County woman.

On June 14, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) said it joined the Altamont Fire Department and the Grundy County Sheriff’s Office in investigating a fire at a home along Besstown Road in Beersheba Springs. Over the course of the case, agents learned the fire had been intentionally set.

According to officials, one person and one dog were inside the home at the time of ignition. Even though the person got out of the house, the dog died.

Authorities said the investigation not only identified Melissa Kay Barks as the individual responsible for setting the fire, but also indicated she knew the animal was inside the home when it ignited.

The TBI said the Grundy County Grand Jury returned indictments in November, charging 53-year-old Barks with one count of aggravated arson, one count of arson, and one count of felony cruelty to animals.

Barks was reportedly arrested on Thursday, Dec. 14, and booked into the Grundy County Jail on a $75,000 bond.