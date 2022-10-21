STEWART COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – A woman was arrested and faces multiple charges after police say she ingested a bag of heroin during a traffic stop in Stewart County.

According to deputies, the traffic stop occurred on Monday, Oct. 17, on Seven Mile Ridge Road.

Officials say a deputy was patrolling the area when he observed Crystal Smith, who had several active warrants, inside a vehicle.

During the stop, officials say Smith was removed from the vehicle when she suddenly took a plastic bag from under her shirt and attempted to swallow it.

According to the Stewart County Sheriff’s Office, Smith bit a deputy who attempted to remove the bag from her mouth. Officials say Smith was successful in swallowing the bag, adding that deputies also found a hypodermic needle in her possession.

Smith was taken into custody and transported to Henry County, where she was cleared to be brought back to jail.

Smith was charged with simple possession, tampering with evidence, aggravated assault on a first responder, unlawful drug paraphernalia, resisting arrest, contraband in a penal institution and failure to appear.

The Stewart County Sheriff’s Office says the arrest was made under their new strategy that focuses on cracking down on more drug offenders in the county. Officials say additional charges are pending.