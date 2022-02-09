MADISON, Tenn. (WKRN) — A man has been charged after a house fire that broke out in Madison on Tuesday was deemed arson.

According to police, the fire happened on Woodruff Street. Officials said the origin of the fire was determined to be on top of a stove, but the stove was not plugged in. The house was also reportedly vacant and did not have electrical service.

Debris of burned scrap wood was present, police said, and there was smoke and soot staining in the front rooms of the home.

A warrant said witnesses saw smoke just after they saw Daniel Tail, 48, leaving the home. Police said they were able to take photos of him exiting the house.

Police said when they spoke with Tail, he admitted to starting the fire on top of the stove. He was arrested shortly after and charged with arson.