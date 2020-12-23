Witnesses report seeing vehicle crash into Cumberland River, authorities searching

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Authorities in Clarksville are searching the Cumberland River after witnesses reported seeing a car crash into the river.

According to the police department, officers along with Clarksville Fire Rescue, Montgomery County Rescue Squad and Montgomery County EMS are at the scene where witnesses reported seeing a car drive off the roadway and into the river near Riverside Drive and W. Washington Street, just north of the RJ Corman Bridge.

Search efforts have been suspended from Tuesday night and will resume Wednesday morning.

No other information has been released at this time.

CFR, CPD, MCEMS, and MC Rescue Squad are on the scene of a potential vehicle in the Cumberland River. Witnesses saw the vehicle crash, go into the water, and no one escaped the vehicle. This is an ongoing active search. pic.twitter.com/qNRVELJzLa — Clarksville Fire Rescue (@ClksFire) December 23, 2020