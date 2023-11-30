ETHRIDGE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Training, special gear, and teamwork are being credited for helping rescue an elderly man trapped in a grain bin on a farm in Ethridge Wednesday afternoon.

Lawrence County officials said the 70-year-old man was with his sons when he became entrapped in the corn.

“This grain will form a crust on top of it or it will stick to the walls and the farmers, or one of their farmhands will get in and try to walk the grain down to when they’re pumping it out. They’ll do it every year and have no problem with it, and then all of a sudden there will be an air pocket under it or something and that will engulf and then they’ll break through the crust,” explained Chad Powell with the Ethridge Fire Department, saying it only takes a matter of seconds to be buried.

It’s then a race for time.

“It’s worse than you could ever imagine. Quicksand is the way this is,” said Powell, who also oversees Lawrence County’s grain bin rescue program.

Crews must be methodical to ensure everyone’s safety.

“There’s no way to really push yourself out once you start getting trapped and once you take a breath and then exhale, that grain or that corn fills that void that you had expanded from your chest and it just keeps getting tighter and tighter, so your breaths keep getting shallower and shallower,” said Powell.

On Wednesday afternoon, trained crews from multiple agencies quickly performed safety measures for the trapped man and rescue team by utilizing air quality and life safety restraint devices.

The farmer was found 90% entrapped near the middle of the corn bin. Crews harnessed down into the bin before placing a turtle tube around the victim.

“That’s for quick deployment, just something to get around the patient really quick so you can stop the grain from kind of caving in around them, and then you can start pulling the grain out from around their face and get an airway for them, and they can start talking to you,” Powell said.

Rescuers then placed what’s known as “the great wall” around the turtle tube.

“It’s just used to stabilize the grain, push down to stop the grain from pushing in on a patient because you’ve got all of that weight pushing in on it,” Powell explained.

In this case, after the patient was secured and the corn was removed from the inside of the rescue tubes, a vacuum truck helped remove corn before the farmer was removed through the bin’s access door, proving the county’s investment in grain bin rescue was well worth it.

“Just everybody turned out and really pulled together and made this a success. You can’t ask for a better outcome in my book than to be back out doing your job the next day,” said Powell.

After losing 5-year-old Shawn Hudson in a grain bin incident in 2018, the Ethridge Fire Department stepped up their efforts on grain bin rescues, focusing on resources, training, and gear. The department named the rescue truck in honor of Hudson.