NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A group from Colorado, hoping to escape the wintry weather out in the Rockies, found themselves on lower Broadway surrounded by sleet, snow, and ice.

The group told News 2 their “girls trip” will continue, as the cold wouldn’t stop their festivities.

Being from Colorado, they say they’re used to the frigid weather and going to take advantage of the open bars and restaurants along Broadway.