Winter weather responsible for multiple incidents on Mid-State roads

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A second round of winter weather has wreaked havoc on roads throughout the Mid-State.
Metro police reported 10 crashes involving property damage and two crashes involving injuries between 5 a.m. and 9 a.m. Police advise that neighborhood streets and some primary routes are either snowy, icy or covered in slush.
In Robertson County, the Tennessee Highway Patrol reported several crashes in the area of I-65 northbound at mile marker 112. Bridges in the area are reported to be icy and drivers are asked to exercise extreme caution while driving.
Another Robertson County crash was reported at I-65 northbound between Highway 257 and Bethel Road. I-65 northbound remains closed at this time.
On I-24 at mile marker 84.4 near the Joe B. Jackson Parkway exit in Rutherford County, THP reported the left lane was closed while troopers worked to remove a tractor trailer cab that slid off the roadway.
Another crash was reported in Rutherford County on I-24 westbound near mile marker 74. A Ford F-150 reportedly lost control and turned sideways into the path of a tractor trailer. No injuries were reported. Three lanes were closed but will open “very soon,” according to THP.
Police in Spring Hill report Saturn Parkway eastbound at I-65 northbound in Williamson County will be shut down “for several hours” while officers work a traffic incident.
Another wreck was reported south of I-840, causing a backup on I-65 southbound in the Spring Hill area.
Dickson Emergency Communications is advising drivers to avoid the area of Highway 96 and Spencer Mill Road. Two tractor trailers are reportedly stuck in the snow, blocking the roadway.
This is a developing story. Stay with News 2 and WKRN.com for updates.