Winter weather responsible for multiple incidents on Mid-State roads

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A second round of winter weather has wreaked havoc on roads throughout the Mid-State.

Metro police reported 10 crashes involving property damage and two crashes involving injuries between 5 a.m. and 9 a.m. Police advise that neighborhood streets and some primary routes are either snowy, icy or covered in slush.

Thank you to Nashvillians for staying home & traveling if only absolutely necessary. We had 10 property damage crashes & 2 injury crashes btwn 5 a.m. & 9 a.m. Neighborhood streets and some primary routes remain snowy/icy/slushy. If you must travel, BE CAREFUL! pic.twitter.com/RMto9zXqoF — Metro Nashville PD (@MNPDNashville) February 18, 2021

In Robertson County, the Tennessee Highway Patrol reported several crashes in the area of I-65 northbound at mile marker 112. Bridges in the area are reported to be icy and drivers are asked to exercise extreme caution while driving.

I-65 mile marker 112 Robertson county. Roads are still treacherous this morning!@THPNashville pic.twitter.com/Ql1CS6G3j8 — THPNashville (@THPNashville) February 18, 2021

I-65 NB at the 112 MM several crashes are being reported in the area. Please use caution as Troopers work to clear the crashes. The bridges are reported to be icy in the area. — THPNashville (@THPNashville) February 18, 2021

Another Robertson County crash was reported at I-65 northbound between Highway 257 and Bethel Road. I-65 northbound remains closed at this time.

I-65 NB is CLOSED right now between highway 257 and Bethel Rd. You can still take Louisville Highway, but make sure you're being careful, as conditions are still rough! @WKRN pic.twitter.com/A4buKj7rOK — Kristina Shalhoup (@shalhoupwx) February 18, 2021

On I-24 at mile marker 84.4 near the Joe B. Jackson Parkway exit in Rutherford County, THP reported the left lane was closed while troopers worked to remove a tractor trailer cab that slid off the roadway.

I-24 in Rutherford County at the 84.4 MM the left lane is closed for vehicle removal. Use caution in the area. The lane should reopen soon. pic.twitter.com/iCT2BlKCfw — THPNashville (@THPNashville) February 18, 2021

Another crash was reported in Rutherford County on I-24 westbound near mile marker 74. A Ford F-150 reportedly lost control and turned sideways into the path of a tractor trailer. No injuries were reported. Three lanes were closed but will open “very soon,” according to THP.

I-24 Rutherford County 74 MM WB a Ford F-150 lost control & turned sideways in front of the tractor trailer. The are no injuries being reported. 3 lanes were closed but will be reopening very soon. Great job to

“The 75Troopers”! pic.twitter.com/wwV9snDCbq — THPNashville (@THPNashville) February 18, 2021

Police in Spring Hill report Saturn Parkway eastbound at I-65 northbound in Williamson County will be shut down “for several hours” while officers work a traffic incident.

WILLIAMSON: Saturn Pkwy eastbound at I65 northbound will be shut down for several hours while officers work a traffic incident. https://t.co/KfpUjnAQqH — Spring Hill Police (@SHPDTN) February 18, 2021

Another wreck was reported south of I-840, causing a backup on I-65 southbound in the Spring Hill area.

I-65 SB is still backed up due to an earlier crash south of I-840 in the Spring Hill area. pic.twitter.com/PXn3yfCYEx — THPNashville (@THPNashville) February 18, 2021

Dickson Emergency Communications is advising drivers to avoid the area of Highway 96 and Spencer Mill Road. Two tractor trailers are reportedly stuck in the snow, blocking the roadway.