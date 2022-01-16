NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The winter weather moving across Middle Tennessee is beginning to cause problems on the roadways in some areas.

Montgomery County

The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office posted on Facebook that roadways are slick in spots due to a frozen rain mix, however, road crews are actively working on clearing roads.

The Clarksville Police Department and Clarksville Fire Rescue located a car in the Red River early Sunday morning. Clarksville police believe this is a weather-related crash due to slick, icy roads and snow accumulation forming on the ground.

Rutherford County

The Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office tweeted that roads are wet and slick in some places Sunday morning.

Humphreys County

Crews in Waverly are advising people to stay off the roads as a mixture of rain and sleet is affecting roadways.

Williamson County

Williamson County Sheriff’s Office is asking people to avoid I-840 E near mile marker 20, due to a jackknifed trailer blocking the road.

East Tennessee

Tennessee Highway Patrol is asking for people to avoid I-24 in the Monteagle area if possible as the wintry mix is creating hazardous road conditions.

Tennessee Department of Transportation crews worked 16-hour shifts to keep up with roadways overnight Saturday and Sunday morning. While they have worked to prepare the roads, TDOT urges motorists to avoid the roadways during the storm if they can.