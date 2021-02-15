Winter Storm ramps back up across Middle Tennessee by midday Monday

News 2 has team coverage positioned across Middle Tennessee to keep you updated on the latest conditions. Click here to watch from the News 2 app.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A Winter Storm Warning is in effect for all of Middle Tennessee through early Tuesday morning. A combination of mostly sleet, and freezing rain will be possible through early morning, continuing to cause slick roadways. There will be a lull in activity through mid-morning Monday, but starting around noon, the winter weather will ramp back up.

It will be a combination of snow, sleet, and freezing rain at midday, turning to all snow by the afternoon and evening.

The snow should move out Monday night, but expect the snow and ice we do see to stick around since temps stay below freezing on Tuesday.

The highest snow totals are expected to the north and west. Some portions of Middle Tennessee could see six to eight inches or more. Around Nashville, there will be anywhere from three to six inches. The south and east will only see one to two inches, but they will see more ice.

Ice accumulation will be highest to the south and east, but everyone should see some ice so expect travel issues through Tuesday. Also, those who receive .25″-.5″ of ice could see power outages and broken tree limbs.

To make things worse, gusty winds are expected with this system and that will make already cold temperatures feel even colder! By Tuesday morning, the coldest air arrives and with the wind it will feel like the single digits or below zero in spots. Bundle up!

