Wine Around the Square to raise money for breast cancer virtually

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WKRN) — Wine Around the Square in Murfreesboro is usually a fun chance to drink a glass or two of wine while raising money for a good cause.

The organizer told News 2 they plan to have an event just as fun this year, but in a virtual setting.

The goal this year is to fund a new mobile mammography unit and upgrade the one they currently have.

The mobile unit travels across 26 counties in Middle Tennessee with the help of the Saint Thomas Rutherford Foundation”to give free mammograms to women who may not have health insurance.

“Every family just about everyone knows someone who has been touched by breast cancer. Everyone is grateful because this event calls attention to breast cancer and breast cancer event.

and just because this event is a virtual one, it will be going on forever because we have not found a cure for cancer,” explained organizer Patty Marschel.

The fundraiser has only grown over the past 15 year and Marschel said it has allowed them to help serve more women.

Since you can’t drink in the Murfreesboro Square this year, with a $25 donation you can get a cool wine glass and coupons to businesses around town.

Click here to donate or sign up.