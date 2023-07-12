WINCHESTER, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Winchester Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing man who was set to travel to Alabama for work.

According to Winchester police, David Lance Throneberry Jr, 51, last spoke with his family at approximately 10:43 p.m. on Monday, July 10.

📧 Have breaking come to you: Subscribe to News 2 email alerts →

Authorities reported Throneberry was set to travel to work in Decatur, Alabama and left Winchester in his blue 2009 Chevrolet Cobalt. He hasn’t been heard from since, according to police.

If you have seen Throneberry, or know of his whereabouts, you are asked to contact the Winchester Police Department at 931-967-3840 or Crime Stoppers at 931-962-4636