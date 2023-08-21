WINCHESTER, Tenn. (WKRN) — The Winchester Police Department is asking for the public’s help identifying a suspect in an armed robbery.

The alleged armed robbery happened around 11:08 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 2,0 at Kevin’s Market, located on David Crockett Highway, the police department reported.

The suspect appeared to be a Black man wearing a mask, black hooded sweatshirt with a skull from the movie “The Nightmare Before Christmas,” gray jogging pants and black Air Force 1 shoes.

(Courtesy: Winchester Police Department)

Surveillance footage appears to show the man holding a firearm. After reportedly robbing the store, police said the suspect ran several businesses down and got into what appeared to be a mid-size red SUV.

Anyone with information or who can identify the suspect is asked to contact Detective Robert Morris at 931-967-3840. Anonymous tips can also be submitted to Crimestoppers by calling 931-962-INFO (4636).