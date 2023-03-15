FRANKLIN COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – A Winchester man has been arrested and charged with theft and TennCare fraud.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said in July 2022, agents began investigating a report of fraudulent billing of the TennCare CHOICES program. Over the course of the investigation, agents determined Robert Brown, who served as a caregiver for, and resided with a CHOICES recipient, defrauded the TennCare program of about $57,765 between October 2019 and December 2022.

Agents also discovered Brown submitted unlawful billing claims for caregiver services he did not provide. The services were also not within TennCare guidelines for a caregiver, according to investigators.

Winchester police arrested Brown, 48, on Monday and booked him into the Franklin County Jail on a $300,000 bond. He has since been charged with two counts of fraudulent insurance claims and one count of theft of property.