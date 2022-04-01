WILSON CO., Tenn. (WKRN) — A long time Wilson County deputy has started his recovery after being seriously injured apprehending a drug suspect who ran from the law.

Major Gary Reynolds has been with the Wilson County Sheriff’s Department for 30 years.

On Wednesday, he had surgery for multiple fractures he suffered while trying to arrest a Maryville man.

According to Tennessee Highway Patrol, the chase started when DeSanta Smith, 23, crashed into the back of a tractor trailer on Interstate 40.

Troopers said the vehicle rolled and the passenger riding with Smith was injured and taken to a local hospital. That passenger is not charged.

THP said Smith, the driver, had 13lbs. of pot in his car while also being on probation.

When troopers tried to arrest him, Smith ran across I-40 into a nearby neighborhood.

Surveillance footage at a home in that neighborhood shows the suspect flipping into the back of a pick up truck to hide.

About 45 minutes later, a resident called 911 to report the suspect hiding. Shortly after, Wilson County deputies arrived.

Those deputies included Corporal Mike Warren and Major Reynolds.

The officers ordered the drug suspect to surrender at gunpoint.

The suspect stood, raised his ands, then suddenly jumped from the truck and ran.

Captain Scott Moore told News 2, when Major Reynolds tried to stop Smith, the young man lowered his shoulder and drove the 59-year-old deputy into the pavement severely injuring the law man’s hip and lower leg.

“He had several fractured bones to his pelvic area and his ankle, and it was enough impact that he rolled under his own vehicle, under the engine area.”

Smith was then tackled by Warren and another law officer, taken into custody without further incident, and handed over to THP.

Major Reynolds was taken to a local hospital where he underwent surgery for his injuries.

Moore said, “Again, it is unfortunate, you never know when you put on that badge each and every day what events will unfold, and if you are coming home or not. Luckily he was able to go home.”

“The coward that we took into custody needs to, hopefully will be, to the full extent of the law, held accountable for it,” said Moore.

Major Reynolds is reportedly recovering from surgery and is expected to be out of work for an extended period.

DeSanta Smith is charged with multiple felonies, including aggravated assault on an officer, resisting arrest, evading, reckless endangerment, DUI, Possession with intent to sell and deliver Schedule 6.

DeSanta Smith mugshot courtesy of Wilson County Sheriff’s Office

Smith is in the Wilson County jail under a $95,000 bond.