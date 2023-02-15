LEBANON, Tenn. (WKRN) — What began as a traffic stop in Lebanon has now led to a Wilson County Sheriff’s Office detective being placed on administrative leave.

Justin Smith was pulled over by the Lebanon Police Department on the night of Feb. 5 while driving a county car, according to the sheriff’s office. He was off-duty at the time.

In an affidavit obtained by News 2, 911 callers told dispatchers they saw Smith’s vehicle driving recklessly and nearly hitting other cars on Lebanon Road.

When an officer turned on his vehicle’s blue lights to initiate the traffic stop, Smith reportedly turn his on as well and continued driving before eventually pulling over.

Officials stated Smith smelled of alcohol and refused to perform a field sobriety test. He then complained of chest pains and said he wanted an ambulance to respond due to his heart problems.

While Smith was taken to a hospital, officers found his duty weapon — a Glock 45 — loaded under the driver’s seat. An empty bottle of liquor was also found in the back hatch.

Smith is now facing charges of driving under the influence and possession of a handgun while under the influence.

He has been placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of an internal investigation for “potential violation(s) of departmental policies.”