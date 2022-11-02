WILSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — The search continues for a missing 19-year-old woman who police said went missing Sunday night in Mt Juliet.

A $25,000 reward is being offered in locating Michaelle Van Kleef.

The Wilson County Sheriff’s Office told News 2 she was staying at a home on Benders Ferry Road over the last three weeks.

“We are definitely going to do whatever it takes and work around the clock,” Captain Scott Moore of the Wilson County Sheriff’s Office said.

Morre said Michaelle was visiting Mt. Juliet and was working at a dog training services facility called K-9 Companions Nashville.

“The last time I saw her was Sunday at 5:30 p.m. We walked into the house together, we had a little chat together, then she walked up to her room and I walked up into mine,” Karen Duet, Owner of K9 Companions Nashville, said.

Captain Moore said not long after the interaction with the owner, Michaelle spoke to her parents on the phone.

“She then said she was going for a walk and clear her mind, then that’s what we believe she done, she went on a walk, and that’s what we don’t know what happened from there,” Captain Moore said.

Duet said she realized something was wrong Monday morning.

“The Wilson County Sheriff’s Office has been all over the property, they searched the house, the ground, put the helicopter up in the air, search dogs, drones, you name it, they have done everything,” Duet said.

“It’s kind of a complicated case because she left all of her devices where she was residing at. The only thing that she brought was her wallet and a bank card,” Captain Moore said.

If you have any information, you are asked to call the Wilson County Sheriff’s Office at 615-444-1412.