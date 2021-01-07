Wilson County Schools to have asynchronous school day Friday

WILSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – With the possibility of inclement weather through the overnight, Wilson County Schools has announced the school district will have an asynchronous school day on Friday.

The school district says teachers will communicate with their students on any expectations for the school day.

All schools campuses will be closed, but drive-thru meal pickup services will still be available, unless otherwise notified. All buses being used for special services and food deliveries will not be used on Friday.

Kids Club activities will remain open as of now, and 12-month employees will report to work. Another notification will be sent out if that changes.