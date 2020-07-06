Breaking News
Charlie Daniels dead: Country music legend passes away after suffering stroke

Wilson County Schools set to release back-to-school plan Monday night

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Wilson County Schools bus_433225

WILSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – Wilson County Schools are set to release their back-to-school plan on Monday night.

Bart Barker, Public Information Officer for Wilson County Schools, told News 2 school officials plan to reveal their plan at a meeting 6 p.m. Monday.

The plan is to start school in the traditional way, and there will be a virtual option available for parents that are concerned.

No other details were immediately released.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 2 and WKRN.com for updates.

Stay with News 2 for continuing coverage of the COVID-19 Pandemic.

CDC
TN Dept of Health
Nashville

MORE COVERAGE

More Headlines

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

News 2 StormTracker RadarDownload the WKRN Weather Authority App

Don't Miss

Trending Stories