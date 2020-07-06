Wilson County Schools set to release back-to-school plan Monday night

WILSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – Wilson County Schools are set to release their back-to-school plan on Monday night.

Bart Barker, Public Information Officer for Wilson County Schools, told News 2 school officials plan to reveal their plan at a meeting 6 p.m. Monday.

The plan is to start school in the traditional way, and there will be a virtual option available for parents that are concerned.

No other details were immediately released.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 2 and WKRN.com for updates.

Stay with News 2 for continuing coverage of the COVID-19 Pandemic.

MORE COVERAGE