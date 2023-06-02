LEBANON, Tenn. (WKRN) — Wilson County Schools could have some schools have an earlier start time to help improve a bus driver shortage. This change could also mean higher pay for bus drivers in Wilson County.

In the 2022-23 school year, Wilson County Schools advertised bus driver positions for $17.90 an hour. This is one of the reasons why parents believe they are having problems.

During Thursday night’s Wilson County Schools work session, Deputy Director of Operations Travis Mayfield spoke about some schools having earlier start times so drivers could make double routes. Also, this would make bus drivers full time with increased pay and benefits.

“What this allows us to do from a transportation perspective is, if I’m a bus driver, then I am going to run a 7:30 a.m. route and drop kids at an elementary school or potentially a K-8,” Mayfield said. “Then run a second route that has a drop time for 8:30 a.m.”

Mayfield also explained how drivers can run two routes.

Compared to other school districts, Williamson County Schools start out their drivers at $21.05 an hour and Metro Nashville Public Schools starts their drivers at $18.36 an hour.

Several parents told News 2 getting their child to school is difficult as inconsistent bus routes have left them late for school and caused parents to be late for work.

The next step for earlier start times will be discussed at the next Wilson County School Board meeting on Monday.