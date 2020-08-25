Wilson County Schools facing bus driver shortage

WILSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — Once it’s safe for kids to go back to school, they’ll need a bus driver to get them there. However, many drivers have left their jobs during the pandemic and now some districts are facing a driver shortage.

While the pandemic may play a role for some drivers leaving their jobs, Wilson County leaders say it’s not the only reason. Some drivers are older and they decided to retire early due to COVID-19.

“There has been a slight uptick in resignations and retirements throughout the summer and it would be easy, quick to blame COVID for those resignations and retirements and that’s not necessarily the case. There have been some concerns from some of our more senior drivers to perhaps retire early, understandably so,” explained district spokesperson Bart Barker.

But Wilson County deals with a shortage almost every year as some drivers just move on.

Currently, the district has about 140 drivers and wants to hire at least 12 more drivers, including substitutes.

This option could be attractive to someone who doesn’t want to drive every day.

Employees are being pulled from maintenance and other areas to help cover routes.

“To make it all come together, right now it’s an all hands on deck and we’re still short. We’re pulling people out of our maintenance shop, we’re pulling people out of our transportation department.We’re pulling our trainers away from what they need to be doing to get these routes covered,” said Barker.

Drivers receive benefits from the school district.

School leaders say this could be a great opportunity for someone facing job uncertainty in 2020 or a way to boost their income. Even if you’ve never thought about driving or don’t have experience — the school district says they are willing to help you try.

For information, contact the Wilson County Schools Human Resources office at 615-444-3282 or visit their link: https://www.wcschools.com/domain/1810