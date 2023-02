WILSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – A Wilson County school bus was rear-ended Wednesday morning in Lebanon.

The school system said the crash happened in the 500 block of Flatwoods Road. There were 25 students on the bus at the time of the crash; three students were taken to the hospital with minor injuries, as well as the driver of the car.

The school bus driver was not injured.

The bus was reportedly picking up kids for Southside Elementary School.