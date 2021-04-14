Wilson County School Board votes on new director of schools

The Wilson County School Board voted Wednesday 6-to-1 to make Jeff Luttrell the district’s new director of schools. PHOTO: Wilson County Schools

WILSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — The Wilson County School Board voted Wednesday 6-to-1 to make Jeff Luttrell the district’s new director of schools.

Luttrell has more than 20 years of experience with Wilson County Schools and began as a teacher and coach at Watertown High School in 2000. He also served as the principal at Watertown High School between 2007 and 2019. Since 2019, Luttrell has served as the human resources supervisor for the district.

During his time at Watertown High School, the district said Luttrell raised graduation rates and ACT scores. He was also named Middle Tennessee Principal of the Year by the Tennessee Association of Secondary Principals.

The contract approval process for Luttrell will take place at the Board of Education meeting on May 3. He will begin his Director of Schools duties on July 1.

Luttrell will take over for the current Director of Schools, Dr. Donna Wright, who is retiring at the end of June. Dr. Wright started with the district in 2014 and was named Tennessee Superintendent of the Year in 2020.