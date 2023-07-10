WILSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — With the first day of school in Wilson County a few weeks away, one school board member is wasting no time pushing proposed controversial policies forward.

Outraged parents said it appears that targeting the LGBTQ+ community is the underlying strategy.

“If a child gets in a fight at school, we call the parents. If the child gets caught with drugs at school, we call the parents,” Joe Padilla said during Wilson County Work Session on July 6.

“Are you suggesting that a child’s sexual orientation or transgender orientation is a disciplinary matter,” Wilson County School Board member, Carrie Pfieffer, said in response.

This discussion continues to be shared throughout Wilson County after Padilla proposed a policy that would require parents to be notified if their child wishes to be identified as a different gender at school.

“We should never keep anything from the parents,” Padilla said.

“This situation is not just frustrating but emotionally devastating for me,” Renee Zaremba said.

Zaremba attends most Wilson County school board meetings. She pointed out that this is not the first time Padilla has proposed policies that she said could harm the LGBTQ+ community.

“Our public education changed from the place where our children go to learn to a cultural battlefield,” Zaremba said.

📧 Have breaking come to you: Subscribe to News 2 email alerts →

In October, Padilla proposed banning ideological flags and materials from the classroom. Safe space stickers would fall under that category.

“I am absolutely mortified on behalf of some of the children I feel like this could hurt,” said Zaremba.

And with only three weeks left of summer break, a policy on gender identity is not the only item Padilla is proposing next school year.

“We want to have an option for parents to opt their child out a classroom if they have any ideological flags or stickers on them,” Padilla said on July 6.

These proposed policies are on Monday night’s school board agenda.

Padilla did decline to do an on-camera interview, however, he did release a statement below.

“There is an unprecedented mental health crisis in our country, especially in our schools. When children express a possible mental health issue to anyone, including school employees, the parents deserve to be notified. The only way to diagnose and treat a child should be made collaboratively by the child’s parents and a licensed professional. There are dangers in not addressing a mental health issue so anyone who decides not to let the parents know, could be making the situation more detrimental for the child.”