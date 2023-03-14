WILSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — “I pray that is never necessary, but it is better to be prepared than to be sorry,” said Carrie Pfeiffer, a Wilson County School Board member.

It’s the new reality for school districts across the country, and now Wilson County is joining in. Soon, all Wilson County schools will be stocked with Narcan and epi pens.

“What we are dealing with in our society and schools with vaping and fentanyl, we need to have Narcan in our schools,” Jeff Luttrell said.

Last night, the Wilson county School Board agreed it’s time to stock up on Narcan and epi pens.

“Whether it be children or adults, there is a lot of opioid overdose and use,” Bernard Sy, Medical Director of Wilson County Schools said.

Last week, a Williamson County SRO found a 16-year-old student unresponsive in the parking lot at the high school. The SRO administered two Narcan’s which possibly saved the student’s life.

In an effort to be proactive, Wilson County schools partnered with Dr. Sy who will be in charge of ordering the emergency medications.

“So I’m aware from emergency services, WEMA, that this is a big problem in the community and I think we really need to make [Narcan] available in many places as possible,” Dr. Sy said.

Wilson County Schools said school nurses will receive training as well as anyone who volunteers to learn how to administer Narcan and epi-pens.

The goal is to have emergency medications in all Wilson County schools by the end of the school year.