WILSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — A rape suspect in Wilson County was taken into custody Thursday after he was tracked down in Missouri.

The Wilson County Sheriff’s Office reported law enforcement agencies in Missouri successfully apprehended Timothy Groce following an extensive investigation.

Timothy Groce (Courtesy: Wilson County Sheriff’s Office)

According to a release, the Warrants Division received an indictment against Groce in December. On Christmas Day, information surfaced that Groce had attempted to use a credit card in the Springfield, Missouri area on Christmas Day.

On Jan. 11, 2024, at around 1 pm, a joint team comprising of sheriff’s deputies from Greene and Christian County in Missouri, along with US Marshals, successfully located and apprehended Groce at a residence in Christian County, according to a relase. The arrest occurred without further incident, and Groce is currently held in Christian County Jail pending extradition to the Wilson County Correctional Facility.

Groce will be charged with continuous sexual abuse of a child, 14 counts of statutory rape by an authority figure and rape.