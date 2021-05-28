Wilson County principal retiring after 30 years at same school

MT. JULIET, Tenn. (WKRN) – It was the last day of a school year like no other in Wilson County for Principal Monica Fox.

She never thought August 2020 would be her last first day at Gladeville Elementary. Her intuition told her otherwise. It’s time to bring in new energy.

“This morning when I got on the interstate, I saw a rainbow,” Fox said. “It was one of those things that is like everything is going to be okay.”

Fox always had her masters degree, but never thought she would use it. She started at Gladeville thirty years ago as a P.E. teacher, then was encouraged by a colleague to apply for the Assistant Principal position. She’s been the Principal for the last 18 years.

“What I enjoyed most is the kids, seeing their smiles, hearing them and watching them in their classrooms,” said Fox. “We’ve got big huge hearts for kids.”

Not everyday was a rainbow over the interstate. Especially with COVID-19.

“Even with bad days, we always end up laughing at the end,” Fox said. “This year has been so crazy and parents had a hard time going through the traditional hybrid. But the closer we got, we found humor in the middle of all of it. It’s a special place.”

The school never had to shutdown, but had several cases of COVID-19. Fox hated the silence and the empty hallways.

It’s not how she pictured ending her career, but she was thankful to have her last day as an indoor field day, laughing and playing along with the kids.

“I believe in the golden rule,” Fox said about her legacy. “Even when we are talking to kids, if they are in trouble or have issues in class, we talk about doing what’s right when nobody is looking. I just think life will be so much easier if we all did that and that’s what we try to teach the kids.”

Wilson County Schools will host a celebration for Principal Fox outside of the school after Memorial Day.