WILSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — From hard lock down drills to officer roundtable conversations, Wilson County is prepared for tragedy.

On Wednesday, Wilson County police agencies met in an effort to improve school safety plans in light of The Covenant School shooting.

“Our training tells us to go to the threat and end it,” said Wilson County Sheriff Robert Bryan.

Sheriff Bryan commended the officers who entered The Covenant School.

“They did it right; they put their life in danger,” he said.

Meanwhile, 30 miles away, the Wilson County Sheriff’s Office is preparing for the worst. On Wednesday, representatives from the sheriff’s office, Watertown Police Department, Mt. Juliet Police Department, Lebanon Police Department, and the Wilson County School District met at the Board of Education building.

“We are not having this meeting to say everything is wrong, we are having this meeting to say we are doing it right; how do we improve it?” Sheriff Bryan said.

Wilson County was the first in the state to implement an SRO on every school campus. Each high school has two.

“We are going to discuss having more personnel in more schools,” Sheriff Bryan said.

For the past two weeks, every school in Wilson County went on a hard lockdown for an active shooter drill.

As for Wednesday’s roundtable discussion, Sheriff Bryan said the goal is for all agencies to collaborate so all personnel will know how to respond in the event of an active shooter.

“Communication is extremely important in an instance like this. It’s not only important for us as law enforcement and ambulances to know the layout of the school, but it’s also important for the school staff to know what to do,” Sheriff Bryan said.