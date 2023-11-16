WILSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — Pedestrian and bicycle advocates across Tennessee are meeting to raise awareness over the dangers cyclists face every day. And now the Wilson County Sheriff’s Office is joining in on the conversation after a recent tragedy.

In September, Alyssa Milligan, 23, was doing what she loved, cycling, when a pickup truck hit and killed her on Highway 100.

“It’s so unfortunate and it really put things in perspective because I have a daughter around her age,” Scott Moore said.

Alyssa’s story grabbed the attention of Moore, Wilson County’s Public Information Officer.

“I want to advocate for her and help with whatever I can with infrastructure in Tennessee and bringing awareness to our citizens,” Moore said.

On Nov. 17, Moore plans to share Alyssa’s story at the Tennessee Bike Walk Summit in Knoxville.

Wilson County isn’t alone when it comes to seeing a rise in pedestrian and bicycle injuries and fatalities. As of early November, News 2 reported 35 pedestrians and bicyclists have been killed in Nashville this year, according to MNPD.

“In your big cities you are going to have a lot more incidents but in your rural communities the rate of fatalities is higher than it is urban,” Moore said.

Moore said he would like to implement new safety measures throughout the county. Such as signs that remind drivers to keep a three-foot distance between their car and a cyclist. “I think just having a bicycle lane in a lot of these areas would help.”

Moore said not only could this prevent another tragedy in Wilson County, but it’s also in part to honor Alyssa.

“To have someone that young get killed doing something that she loved to do, I’ll do whatever I can to try to prevent something like that in the future from happening,” Moore said.