Wilson County pastor carries cross to honor victims of domestic violence

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A Wilson County pastor is using his strength to help raise awareness of domestic violence in Middle Tennessee.

David Ashley carried a cross in Mt. Juliet last weekend to raise awareness and money for Redemption, a crisis intervention ministry for families at high-risk of violence.

Pastor Ashley said he wants to use the gifts he’s been given to help an important cause.

“Well, the Bible says we must bear each other’s burdens. And God has gifted me to lift heavy things. I want to be a voice for the voiceless, because domestic violence is one of those hidden type evils,” explained Pastor Ashley.

The so-called “Pastor of Pump” carried the cross, which was decorated with thousands of names to honor victims of domestic violence across the state, along North Mt. Juliet Road Saturday.

This is the second year Pastor Ashley has walked to raise awareness for domestic violence. His hope is for Cross Strength Ministries to bring a crisis center and shelter to Wilson County.

