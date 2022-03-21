LEBANON, Tenn. (WKRN) — UPDATE: The Wilson County Sheriff’s Office said 19-year-old Star Bain and her 1-year-old daughter were found safe Monday afternoon.

PREVIOUS:

The Wilson County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing mother and her 1-year-old daughter.

Detectives said they were seeking a welfare check on 19-year-old Star Bain. She’s believed to be with her 1-year-old daughter, Olivia Wilkerson.

Bain was last seen at Walmart in Hendersonville. The mother and daughter may be traveling in a white Dodge Charger.

Anyone with information on their whereabouts is asked to reach out to the Wilson County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division at 615-444-1459.