WILSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – Neighbors in Wilson County are calling for a safer road along what they call a dangerous stretch of Highway 70. The call for action comes after a head-on collision on New Year’s Day.

“All of a sudden you just wind up in your floorboard, pinned up against the dashboard, glass everywhere. Yeah, it was definitely scary, I’ll tell you that,” Cody Paris said.

Paris recounted every detail of the New Year’s Day crash. He said when he came up the hill along Highway 70, a car was in his lane. “When he came back to correct himself, it was just head-on, full force.”

While the damage to the cars was significant, he said thankfully his brother, who was in the car behind him, was not involved.

“I just know because of the car they were in, had it been them, we wouldn’t have needed an ambulance, we would have needed a hearse,” Paris said.

While it wasn’t the way he was hoping to start 2024, Cody said he would like to bring awareness to the dangerous road. Cody said his mom was in an accident near the same spot several years ago.

“The majority of the time it’s just a hill, you can’t see over it…yeah it’s a tough spot, and every one unfortunately knows it,” Paris said.

Highway 70 is a state road, the Wilson County Sheriff’s Office told News 2 they have assisted in several accidents. Since 2019, they have responded to nine wrecks along the stretch of road, with 16 complaints for reckless driving.

“Honestly I wouldn’t mind having it a little wider just so in cases like this you have more of a chance to get out of the way, but it would definitely help if we had more of an area to make corrections that’s for sure,” Paris said.

THP said they are still investigating the accident, so News 2 does not know if any charges were filed against the driver.

Meanwhile, Wilson County Mayor, Randall Hutto, told News 2 that the county submitted plans to TDOT to get the road widened, but there is no confirmation on when or if that will happen.