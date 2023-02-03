LEBANON, Tenn. (WKRN) — A Wilson County student was taken into custody Friday afternoon after a gun was found at a school.

The Wilson County Sheriff’s Office sent out an alert to parents of students in the Lebanon Special School District on Friday.

Sheriff’s office officials say a student approached the principal of Winfree Bryant Middle School, making her aware that another student brought a gun to school and had it in a backpack.

Officers were able to locate the student at dismissal and confiscate the gun, which was unloaded at the time. Two loose bullets were also found in the student’s backpack.

The student has been arrested and transported by the sheriff’s office.

Authorities say the student will face “the most serious administrative consequences allowable in the district.”