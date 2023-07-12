WILSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — On Wednesday, a Wilson County man was welcomed home after he was severely injured four months ago.

In March, Kevin Smith was completing his final truck stop delivery in Louisiana when a man allegedly high on opioids ran into him. 124 days later, Kevin is officially home after some intensive care.

“It’s amazing. Just a day I’ve been looking forward to for a very long time,” Tuesday Smith said.

Kevin was pushed out the door at The Health Center at Richland Place, by his wife of nearly 30 years.

“One person’s bad decision changed our lives forever,” Tuesday said.

Since the very beginning, the community of Wilson County has stepped up and donated $60,000 and helped remodel their home.

For Kevin, it’s been a long road to recovery. After 20 surgeries, his punctured lungs, broken ribs, and legs are still healing.

“I’m going home! It feels good, I’m going home,” Kevin said.

“I’m very thankful for more time together. I am definitely going to make it count, I’m not going to take it for granted ever again,” Tuesday said.