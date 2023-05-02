WILSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – Loved ones are remembering a Wilson County man who died following a weekend motorcycle crash that was caused by a suspected drunk driver.

Saturday evening, 56-year-old Hoyt Black Jr. was rounding the curve on the roadway around 6 p.m. when his motorcycle was pinned up against the guardrail by a Jeep, according to family and witnesses.

“He died doing what he loved, he really did. You would think you’d get to spend the rest of your life doing what you loved, but unfortunately that didn’t happen for him,” Black’s sister, Shirley Black said.

Hoyt died at the hospital early Monday morning after fighting for his life for two days.

“They were planning on amputating his leg from top of his knee down; he’d already had three major surgeries for internal bleeding. Both of his arms were broke, his other leg was broke, it was just horrific seeing my brother like that,” Shirley said.

According to the Tennessee Highway Patrol, the driver behind the wheel of the Jeep was 36-year-old Andrew Brown. He was charged with DUI and vehicular assault. Brown was booked into the Wilson County Jail just before 10 p.m. Saturday and was released Sunday just before 8 a.m.

He was given an $11,000 bond between the two charges.

Hoyt’s sister is begging others to think twice before getting behind the wheel impaired.

“The thing about his family, they’re going to get to see him when they want to go visit him. You know, my brother, I might’ve seen him five times a year, sometimes less, but I always knew he was here, but he’s not here anymore,” Shirley said.

Hoyt leaves behind a son in his 30s and several siblings.

Brown is set to appear in court on July 13.