MT. JULIET, Tenn. (WKRN) — Multiple law enforcement agencies came together all day on Thursday for an active shooter drill at Green Hill High School.

The drill is the second of its kind for Wilson County.

“I can tell you that every single day that my phone rings, especially when it’s multiple times at the same time, the first thing that comes to mind is the worst,” said Capt. Scott Moore with the Wilson County Sheriff’s Office.

The Covenant School shooting happened nearly 10 months ago and left six people dead.

The Wilson County Sheriff told News 2 while they cannot prevent every school shooting, they can prepare for the worst and be proactive.

“To work as multi-agencies, come together, and you know, work out any kind of kinks that were in there before something like this was/is to happen, and we are right here doing the best we can,” Moore said.

The drill is a full simulation of an active shooter with officers receiving the call, driving their vehicle to the assigned location, running into the building and entering the halls filled with loud sounds to create chaos before finding the shooter.

“In a school like this where you have three floors of stairwells and stuff like that, we want to make it as realistic as possible to make them really work and try to find the active shooter,” Moore said.

These law enforcement groups usually train independently, but on Thursday, the Mt. Juliet Police Department, the Wilson County Sheriff’s Office, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, and the Tennessee Department of Safety & Homeland Security all worked together.

Call centers for the different agencies were also involved, building a stronger and quicker system of communication.

“Each city, each county, each state agency, they have different communication centers and it’s showing how well they can work together through inoperable systems that are already in place through our radio systems that we have,” Deputy Chief Tyler Chandler with the Mt. Juliet Police Department said.

This will be an ongoing initiative happening three times a year and involving all emergency service agencies.

The next training event will happen at a Watertown school during spring break.